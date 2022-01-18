PFA discards 1,000kg fake butter over adulteration

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 1,000kg so-called butter after failed its samples during a raid on the Mushtaq Dairy Production unit in Mughalpura.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana here on Tuesday. He said that PFA took action against the unit over found butter sample results not up to the mark, incomplete labeling, poor storage system and non-compliance of instructions.

Earlier, the PFA warned the dairy unit several times in written form to ensure the implementation of the food act; however, the FBO always ignored the authority instructions, he said.

Nissoana said that it is mandatory for food business operators (FBOs) to adopt and follow the PFA’s law otherwise, strict action will be taken against violators. He said that PFA will not allow any FBO to sell products made from substandard ingredients in the name of dairy products.

He said, “On the directions of the Prime Minister, the PFA is pursuing a policy of zero tolerance against those people who are involved in wrong and fake labeling.” He added that the utmost priority of PFA is to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food across the province.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION