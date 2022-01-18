RGE Legal Team Recognised for Top In-house Legal Services

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 January 2022 – Singapore-headquartered group of companies Royal Golden Eagle’s (RGE) Chief Legal Officer won the top award in the Singapore Company/Business category, at the Singapore Corporate Counsel Association (SCCA) Singapore Chief Legal Officer Awards 2021 and was named Finalist, General Counsel of the Year at the Asian Legal Business inaugural Women In Law Award 2021.





















Both accolades recognise the significant achievements of RGE’s outstanding in-house Legal department for supporting the group of companies’ rapid growth and continued focus on sustainability across global markets. These high profile projects include the establishment of one of the world’s largest dissolving pulp mills and acquisition of Pacific Canbriam in Brazil, business expansion in key markets such as China and Indonesia, sustainability-linked loans for various business groups, and carbon trading in China.

In response to these recent achievements and recognition, RGE Chief Legal Officer Rose Kong said, “This award is a recognition of the contributions of my exceptional global team. More importantly, it would also have not been possible without the vision, support and trust of the RGE leadership. We head into 2022 confident that the team will continue to grow and contribute meaningfully to the RGE group of companies.”

This recent spate of accolades follows the RGE Legal department‘s being named one of Singapore’s Top 12 In-House Teams by Asian Legal Business 2020 and winning the Asian Legal Business Southeast Asia Energy & Resources In-House Team of the Year 2020. In addition, the RGE Legal department was also named a finalist in the In-House Legal Department of the Year at the Asia Legal Awards 2020 and the In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards 2020 in three categories – Energy & Natural Resources; Best Practice Category (Diversity); Best Practice Category (Technology).

Founded by its Chairman Sukanto Tanoto, Singapore-headquartered RGE manages a US$25 billion group of companies in resource-based manufacturing. With presence in Singapore, Indonesia, China, Brazil and Canada, RGE companies operate in a variety of industries that include pulp and paper, palm oil, viscose and LNG.





RGE Pte Ltd manages a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. Our work ranges from the upstream, comprising sustainable resource development and harvesting, to downstream, where our companies create diverse value-added products for the global market. Our commitment to sustainable development underpins our operations, as we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for climate, good for customer, and good for company.

RGE was founded in 1973. The assets held by RGE companies today exceed US$20 billion. With more than 60,000 employees, we have operations in Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada and continue to expand to engage newer markets and communities.

