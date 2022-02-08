Thousands of kilograms expired edibles discarded in PFA operation

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has caught a huge consignment of expired edibles during a raid on the warehouse of a renowned online delivery store in Garhi Shahu here on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana. He said that the team took action against the store for violating the provincial food regulations. The raiding team seized more than 3,000kg of expired meat, beverages, snacks, biscuits, infant formula, ketchup and sauces, later discarded.

He said that the food business operator (FBO) was remained failed to present the record of expired items.

He added that the foes of public health usually take the benefit of expired edibles to mint money and resell it in the market after changing the expired labels. According to the PFA law, it is necessary for FBOs to set aside a separate place for expired food items, he said.

DG PFA requested the masses to read the writing on the label before purchasing any foodstuff. He urged people to register complaints pertaining to any food-related issues on the PFA Toll-Free 080080500 or Facebook Page.

On the direction of CM Punjab, PFA is tightening the noose around the food adulteration mafia to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food as per the mission “Healthy Punjab” under its slogans “From Farm to Fork”, he added.

