TikTok partners with Zindagi Trust for Digital Safety awareness

ISLAMABAD: TikTok, the leading short-form video platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zindagi Trust for an awareness campaign around safe usage of the internet.

This partnership was announced on Safer Internet Day which is celebrated globally on the 8th of February, every year. Through this partnership, a series of workshops will be conducted for students, parents and teachers at government schools that have been adopted by Zindagi Trust. Thousands of young internet users will be able to learn about best practices of internet usage and how they can become responsible digital citizens and cultivate a safe online community across the nation.

The workshops will cover a range of topics including:

Safety features available on TikTok for parents and students

Harmful behaviours prevalent on social media

Ways to share appropriate information

Identifying fake news and misinformation

Reporting mechanisms to report illicit and harmful content

Zindagi Trust will also use their official TikTok account to publish informative videos to create public awareness about online safety. In addition to this, training sessions will be held where students will learn about creating safe and appropriate content in accordance to TikTok’s Community Guidelines that can be shared with a wider audience on the platform.

Farah Tukan, Head of Government Relations and Public Policy – Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan (METAP) at TikTok, said: “It is a pleasure for us to collaborate with Zindagi Trust – a prestigious non-governmental organization that promises wellbeing and empowerment for the masses while protecting the ever-growing community of internet users in Pakistan. We would like to express our gratitude to Zindagi Trust for creating synergies with TikTok to expand the outreach of its Internet-Safety campaigns on a truly national scale.

“We are fully committed to ensuring the safety of Pakistan’s digital community, as we continue implementing policies and regulations to proactively identify and prevent every attempt to share inappropriate content on our platform. TikTok is consistently fortifying its safety features to protect our users from content that violates our Community Guidelines. This partnership is another step in the right direction for a digitally safe Pakistan and we are happy to be an integral part of it.” Dr. HameedahSayani, CEO Zindagi Trust, said: “We are delighted to get this opportunity to engage with the masses through TikTok – one of the most popular digital platforms in Pakistan. TikTok’s popularity and reach to all corners of the country will help us take our message of safe internet usage across Pakistan. The special messages and communications produced by Zindagi Trust as a part of this partnership will protect the masses from exposure to objectionable content. We remain committed to improving the quality of life for our communities while accelerating sustainable development and socio-economic growth of the nation.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION