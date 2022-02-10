GEODIS Takes Delivery of Fully Equipped Mercedes Trucks to Service its Expanding Asian Road Network

Seven Mercedes-Benz Actros tractor units will be added to GEODIS’ fleet of prime movers in the Asia-Pacific Region (APAC). The leased vehicles are equipped with the latest security and safety technology and will be utilized on the logistics operator’s owned network in Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 February 2022 – Supplied by the manufacturer’s Malaysian distributor, Hap Seng Trucks Distribution Sdn Bhd and leased from Euroasia Total Logistics (ETL), the new Actros 5 models will be the first of their type to be sold by Mercedes-Benz in Malaysia.









GEODIS has recently expanded its road network in the region with service destinations in Vietnam added to its existing full and partial load service linking Singapore with Malaysia and Thailand. The network will eventually connect with Chinese markets on a day-definite, door-to-door basis delivering a road transport alternative to the more costly air, and slower ocean, options.

Lakshmanan Venkateswaran, Sub-Regional Managing Director – South East Asia of GEODIS said, “The rapid expansion of our road mode offerings along the spine of Southeast Asia’s economic backbone has resulted in more than 50% increase in volumes since the service’s inception in late 2019. Linking Singapore to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, and now into Vietnam our owned network brings reliable transit-times and cargo security. This new equipment will further enhance these service attributes and aid the fast-growing businesses of our high-tech, retail, ecommerce and FMCG customers.”

The supply of the Mercedes-Benz Actros tractor units breaks new ground for general distributor Hap Seng Truck Distribution Sdn Bhd. “The units feature state-of-the-art safety and security technology including fifth generation Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and MirrorCam in place of a conventional rear-view mirror. The MirrorCam is truly innovative and aerodynamically sophisticated. This creates a saving on fuel of up to 1.3% and offers improved visibility to the rear and in the area of the A-pillar. The MirrorCam also provides added safety during manoeuvring by panning the camera image according to the vehicle’s movements,” commented Mr. Derrick Sim Leng Huat, Chief Executive of Hap Seng Trucks Distribution Sdn Bhd.

The Actros 5 have been delivered at a Key Handover Session in Kuala Lumpur on January 15 at which the lease provider Euroasia Total Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd’s Group CEO, Mr Darren Lee said, “It is not just the safety features of these trucks that make them a superior choice but also their improved fuel efficiency and longer service intervals in comparison with older models. Downtime is reduced with regular maintenance required only every year (or 55,000 km); a significant upgrade over the industry standard of six months (or 30,000 km). There are few competitors that can match their performance and we applaud GEODIS decision to employ them.”





These vehicles are further equipped to ensure the cargoes are well protected. The keyless starting and remote key access ensure that the driver’s presence is in close proximity to the vehicle at all times together with the remote key, otherwise the vehicle cannot be operated. In addition, specially designed door extensions conceal the access steps into the vehicle which enhances safety and contribute to theft protection.

Since March 2021, GEODIS has expanded its road network capabilities by offering both standard and personalized solutions including its RoadDirect, RoadFast, and RoadSave services. GEODIS balances transit time and costs to ensure customers can tailor the solution that best fits their needs.

In conclusion, Lakshmanan Venkateswaran said, “If ASEAN aspires to see more freight traffic, road borders must see improvement in clearance procedures. Belt road initiatives need the ASEAN countries to harmonize the documentation required to transit their territories. Our owned network and trusted partners play a role in coping with these obstacles, but improvements would be welcomed. Just so our investment in better vehicles will assist with the challenge of driver recruitment and retention”.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

