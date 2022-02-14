Appier closes out FY21 with revenue increase of 41% at 12.7 billion JPY

Annual EBITDA margin turned positive for the first time

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 14 February 2022 – Appier Group Inc (TSE: 4180), henceforth referred to as Appier, today announced its fiscal and fourth quarter earnings results for the year ended 31 December 2021. Appier closed out the fiscal year of 2021 with an annual revenue increase of 41% YoY at 12.7 billion JPY – a consecutive second year of growth rate acceleration. An increase in the adoption of Appier’s solutions and growth in all regions are main drivers of this consistent growth. Annual gross profit has grown 51% YoY and annual EBITDA turned positive for the first time in Appier’s history.

Appier is growing alongside its customers. A strong uplift of the Net Revenue Retention (NRR) at 123.8% for the year places Appier in a strong position entering 2022. The rate of net new customers reached 32% YoY in 2021 and Appier is now serving close to 1,100[1] customers across the Asia Pacific and U.S.. Customers in the e-commerce (48%) sector continued to show strong demand as they aim to strengthen their ability to connect with consumers in a digital-led environment.

Appier’s 2022 guidance comes with a forecasted annual revenue growth rate of 38% YoY and revenue at 17.5 billion JPY. The overall outlook for 2022 is optimistic with annual gross profit expected to surpass revenue at 45% YoY, as well as an expectation of a full-year positive EBITDA profit of 575 million JPY with 1259% YoY growth rate. Appier’s increasing growth across the regions and product lines are key drivers of this guidance for 2022.

Appier’s revenue grew at a rate of 40% YoY and recorded a historical high 3.9 billion JPY. EBITDA margin rose 3% to 129 million JPY, a historical high EBITDA profit. NRR maintained at a strong 123.8%, contributed by the growth from existing customers and the lowest customer churn rate of 0.73% in the company’s history.

“To close out the fiscal year with such achievements is something we are all incredibly proud of. Our tremendous growth signals that the industry is responding well to AI technology that is first-party-data centric, and helping our customers grow has fueled ours,” said Dr. Chih-Han Yu, Appier’s CEO and co-founder. “Our ethos on innovation and customer-centricity has allowed us to iterate our solutions at lightning speed to adapt to moving market conditions. Customers are pivoting to solutions like ours that can help unify and enrich first-party data for their marketing and business needs. Demand for such innovation will only continue to grow,” Dr Yu continued. “As our world becomes increasingly digital and consent-based, the demand for AI-powered technology and analytics will only continue to rise and we see Appier as a key leader in supporting our customers with their AI-powered digital transformation,” he concluded.

Adoption of AI and trend of first party data on the rise

This quarter’s strong performance reflects the growth of the industry and the demand for AI-powered solutions that are first-party-data centric among our customers. Appier’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity where we continue to adapt fast to industry trends, and iterate our solutions to offer the latest innovation to our customers is one of the drivers for the financial performance.

Our relationships with customers continue to evolve as does the impact of our services on their business. Our momentum is also adapting to the ever-changing customer and business needs, and the growth of first-party-data centric consumer experiences.

Cross-product synergistic solutions that add value to customers drive growth

Now that BotBonnie, Appier’s omnichannel marketing platform acquired in May 2021 is integrating with AIQUA, their AI Personalisation Cloud, where customers will enjoy the benefit of unifying the first-party data across web apps and instant messaging to provide end-to-end personalised marketing and customer service while delivering interconnected personalised experiences to their customers and driving engagement at scale.

AIXON, Appier’s customer data science platform and AIXPERT, Appier’s automated app advertising assistant, helps customers optimise their advertising campaigns with a 24-hour AI-powered operation.

These cross-product synergies are a result of Appier’s ethos towards innovation. By continuously iterating and creating synergies across their solutions, they are able to add even more value to customers; help them make informed business decisions, overcome business challenges and ultimately achieve business growth.



[1] Net new customers increased by 261 to 1,088 in 2021 at 32% YoY which maintains a high organic incremental increase of customers.

