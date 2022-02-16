PFA crackdown continues against milk adulteration mafia, disposes of 10,450 litre contaminated milk

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has disposed of 10,450 litre chemically contaminated milk in the provincial metropolis during the ongoing anti-adulteration milk campaign here on Tuesday.

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the operation has been continuing against the milk adulteration mafia without any discrimination to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration in Punjab, PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said.

The dairy safety teams (DSTs) examined 208 vehicles loaded with 290,230 litre milk by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city. He said that the teams inspected 37 milk carriers at Adda Plot, 41 at Babu Sabu Interchange, 37 at Gajjumatta, 25 at Ravi Bridge, 33 at Saggian Bridge, 35 on Multan Road and other picket points.

He said that the action was taken against milk suppliers over results found not up to the mark during the screening test of milk samples on the spot. He added that the teams found a low level of lactometer reading (LR), natural fats and adulteration in the milk.

DG PFA said that indiscriminate operation would continue against substandard milk points and the mafia involved in milk adulteration would face stern action. “PFA is using fully equipped milk mobile testing labs (MMTL) with lactoscan milk analyser machines to get the quick results of milk samples at the screening pickets,” he added.

He further said that PFA has been utilizing all available resources to eliminate the milk adulteration from Punjab by following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The director general said that people pay a visit to the nearest office of PFA with 200ml milk quantity to avail the free milk testing facility. He appealed to the masses to inform PFA concerning the adulteration mafia on its Facebook Page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.

