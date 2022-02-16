Stagwell’s (STGW) Assembly Unveils Fresh Brand Identity

NEW YORK, US – News Direct – 16 February 2022 – Global omnichannel agency Assembly has launched a refreshed brand identity to reinforce the agency’s worldwide scale and dynamic, collaborative nature, while signaling the next era of growth. The new identity, designed by creative media consultancy and fellow Stagwell agency, GALE, will be represented globally across the more than 30 markets Assembly serves, uniting our 1,500+ talent network under a focused vision.

The brand refresh comes shortly after the combination of ForwardPMX and Assembly in September 2021, a move that cemented the group’s position as the flagship media asset within Stagwell‘s global portfolio. Since the combination, the agency has strengthened our integrated full-service media offering, while expanding into more comprehensive business, data, and technology consulting services, including the continued buildout of our proprietary technology and data solutions platform, STAGE. All of this has culminated in the agency taking on more scaled, global AOR engagements for leading brands.

“We’ve looked inward to find change and fuel growth within our own business, and in evolving the brand, we’re moving confidently into a space where our Assembly of data, talent, and tech can deliver a leading set of solutions for the best brands in the world,” said James Townsend, Global CEO of Assembly and Global CEO of Stagwell Media Network.

The visual identity plays intentionally with bold, bright colors to humanize and create a sense of accessibility, while also exploring an expanded palette and photography style that reflects the rich diversity of the talent within Assembly and the consumers our clients serve.

“Our vision was to reinvigorate the most iconic elements of the former Assembly brand while also leaning further into a visual story that would be intrinsically connected to how we deliver our work,” said Sara Pollack, VP of Marketing at Assembly. “This new brand further solidifies our common purpose and an identity which connect us, no matter where we are in the world.”

Assembly has also placed significant emphasis on Impact, both in our efforts led internally by staff around the world, as well as through more dynamic partnerships and innovation in sustainable media, making the agency a key consultative partner to clients navigating their own sustainability agendas in media and beyond.

The rebrand effort offered an opportunity for a different kind of collaboration between Stagwell agencies Assembly and GALE, the latter of which has been known for transforming brand identities and challenging perceptions through storytelling and media for the likes of MilkPEP, H&R Block, Chipotle, and Truth Initiative.

“Media today is more than data and targeting. It’s also about both culture and collaboration. With this rebrand we wanted to create something that leaned into those two ideas in an energetic, dynamic, and attention-grabbing way,” said Winston Binch, Chief Brand and Experience Officer at GALE.

Binch continued, “The big idea here really is the logo change. The original Assembly logo had the “/” on the left side of the “+.” We flipped it. Through this simple change, we’ve created a logo that is inherently more open and inclusive. Assembly is all about collaboration, and we felt that it needed to be conveyed through the logo itself. Great branding is all about the details.”

“Our network is designed to transform marketing and the Assembly-GALE team designed a strong new brand that reflects that ambition,” said Beth Lester Sidhu, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Stagwell. “Assembly’s new identity is a great representation of the brand’s ability to deliver the best in media and beyond.”

