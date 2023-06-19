EcoFlow Steps Up to Address Vietnam’s Power Outages with Innovative Portable Solutions
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 19 June 2023 – Facing an escalating power crisis due to extreme heat and heightened demand, EcoFlow, a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, is bringing much-needed respite to Vietnam with its innovative portable power stations. These portable devices offer convenient and quiet use, high-speed charging and the durability to withstand daily usage for up to a decade, and even solar charging for versatile energy needs.