The First-Ever Tasting of 12 Varieties of Japanese Sake, Including IWC Medal-Winners: London’s Japan Centres to Host the Niigata Fair, a Collection of Food and Sake from the Heart of Japanese Brewing, 16-29 January 2023
NIIGATA PREFECTURE, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 22 December 2022 – The Niigata Industrial Creation Organization (NICO) is an organisation devoted to bringing greater visibility to sake and food from Niigata Prefecture, one of Japan’s leading sake-producing regions, to Europe and the United Kingdom. From Monday, January 16th to Sunday, January 29th, two Japan Centre food halls in London (online shopping also available) will host the Niigata Fair, presenting and selling the best of Niigata Prefecture’s sake and food products. On Saturdays and Sundays during the fair, there will be free sake tastings where visitors can compare a total of 12 brands of sake.
For the first time in the Niigata Fair, Saturdays and Sundays (January 21-22 and 28-29) will feature a free tasting service, where you can compare different brands to discover your new favourite sake.
*The Niigata Fair was not held in 2021 due to COVID-19.
A representative from fair organiser NICO had this to say.
“I hope that this fair will be an opportunity for more people to enjoy the diverse flavours of Niigata’s sake. For example, Kubiki Sake Brewing’s Koshijinokoubai Junmaidaiginjo, an IWC2021 Gold Award winner, has an elegant fruity aroma and a delicate, soft flavour that pairs well with the finest and most tender cuts of steak. Also, happojunmaiseishu hakurohanabi from Hakuroshuzo Kabushiki gaisha with its well-balanced acidity and sweetness is well-matched with seafood, with its natural carbonation lending a light and refreshing texture to go with fried dishes such as fish and chips.
We are also looking forward to hearing the voice of our customers through product reviews, using these to expand through the UK and the rest of Europe going forward. ”
Event Overview
■ Event Name: Niigata Fair
■ Dates: Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 29, 2023
Sake tastings: January 21-22 (Sat-Sun), January 28-29 (Sat-Sun)
■ Venues (2):
Two Japan Centre Food Halls in London
(1) Japan Centre Leicester Square
Address: 35b Panton St, London SW1Y 4EA
(2) Japan Centre Ichiba Westfield
Address: Ichiba 0220 Relay Square Westfield, London W12 7HB
Special Japan Centre Online Shop Page
To be published to the Japan Centre website (https://www.japancentre.com/ ) on 16th January, 2023.
■ Caution:
Event details may change depending on the state of COVID-19 and other factors leading up to the event.
