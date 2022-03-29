Div. Commissioner appreciates health facilities of Hilal Ahmer Hospital

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadim Rehman Memon has said that Hilal Ahmar Hospital is the only hospital that with its modern machinery and equipment was providing health facilities to thousands of people. This he said while during the visit to Hilal Ahmar hospital Latifabad No.6 and Hilal Ahmar Cardiology Hospital at Latifabad No.2 along with deputy commissioner Hyderabad Fwad Ghaffar Soomro.

Hospitals chairman Abdul Sattar, M.S. Dr. Humayoon Anjum, D.M.S Dr. Khadim Qureshi, hospital supervisor Shah Rukh, member executive committee Dr. Aiuddin and others were present on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner visited various wards and inquired about the medical facilities they were getting. He said it was laudable to provide all required health facilities under one roof. Expressing satisfaction with sanitation, cleanliness, and health facilities being given to patients, he directed to complete construction of the orthopedic building so that people can get more facilities. He also asked M.S hospital and deputy commissioner Hyderabad to activate the hospital after the completion of its works so people could be benefitted.

Briefing the commissioner hospital chairman Abdul Sattar Jato told that Hilal Ahmar General Hospital comprises 150n beds. Patients are provided all health facilities on a slip of Rs.100 and deserving persons are being given health facilities from Zakat Fund.

