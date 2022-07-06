DG PFA given additional charge of PHDA as registrar

Lahore: The Punjab government on Tuesday gave additional charge of Registrar of Punjab Halal Development Agency (PHDA) to the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

As per the orders issued by the Punjab government, Jadoon would also continue to hold the charge of the Director General PFA. He has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Registrar, PHDA.

He said that the food safety officers of PFA have also been entrusted the powers of “inspector” as contained under section 10(1) of the PHDA Act 2016 for operation and implementation of the act ibid.

Jadoon said that the use of prohibited ingredients in the name of halal products will not be allowed at all. He further said that the utmost priority is to ensure the availability of safe and healthy food in the market for the people.

He added that the slogan of providing healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ is not merely a saying but is the top priority of authority under the mission of the Punjab government “Safe Food, Healthy Punjab.”

