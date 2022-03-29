Comodo and Plexus Partner to Protect Enterprises from Cyber Attacks in Sri Lanka Market

Sri Lanka-based value-added distributor to provide Comodo security solutions to the South Asian market

BLOOMFIELD, US – News Direct – 29 March 2022 – Comodo Security Solutions, a leading provider of endpoint protection solutions, today announced that they have partnered with Plexus, a leading value-added distributor based in Sri Lanka, to provide Comodo’s solutions in Sri Lanka as well as other countries in the South Asian market.Comodo’s Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) is the only solution that prevents 100% of ransomware and other malware before any damage is done. Because endpoints are the entry point for virtually all malware attacks, Comodo AEP utilizes a patented virtual isolation capability that isolates unknown files and code in a protective container until it is determined to be 100% safe. Comodo AEP is the only endpoint security solution that applies the Zero Trust principle of ‘Never Trust; Always Verify’.“We welcome the opportunity to work with an established and leading value-added distributor in Sri Lanka such as Plexus,” said Ezra Correa, Vice President of International Business Development at Comodo. “We now have the opportunity to expand our business into a growing market, and to help organizations in Sri Lanka and surrounding countries to protect themselves against the latest ransomware and malware attacks.”Plexus already represents world-class Enterprise Server Solutions, Data Management, IT services, Backup Power, Networking, and Network Security Solutions. Now, with Comodo added as their security solutions portfolio and trusted cyber advisor, Plexus can turn on a world-class security operation and position itself as a leader with the best security practice in the markets they serve.“We are pleased to be working with Comodo and to have the opportunity to distribute their leading security solutions to the South Asian market,” said Damitha Haegoda, Director from Plexus. “With this partnership in place, Plexus can now offer a full breadth of IT security solutions to our customers.”Comodo will be presenting this week at Plexus Inspire 2022, Plexus’ annual channel partner event.

About Plexus

Founded in 2017, Plexus offers global products and services to clients through its strong distribution network across Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Singapore. Plexus is a state-of-the-art value-added distributor, with a mission to enhance the business operations of clients by providing high-value products and services and to act as the bridge between customers and solutions. For more information, visit https://www.plexuss.biz/.



About Comodo



Headquartered in Bloomfield, NJ, Comodo’s mission is to help customers avoid breaches with groundbreaking isolation technology that fully neutralizes ransomware, zero-day malware, and cyber-attacks that other security providers can’t do. We deliver active breach prevention with patented auto containment technology. Our Unified Endpoint integrates this technology with critical components like our highly rated advanced endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, and endpoint management to offer a single cloud-accessible Active Breach Protection solution. Comodo’s SOC-as-aService team makes the solution a frictionless, high-security implementation. For more information, visit https://www.comodo.com.



#CYBERSECURITY #ENDPOINT SECURITY #ENDPOINT PROTECTION



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.