PFA issues warning notices to 15 four and five-star hotels

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has penalized eight eateries with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 15 food points besides imposing emergency prohibition order (EPO) during the inspection campaign against the leading restaurants and hotels.

PFA’s enforcement teams visited 28 four and five-star hotels during the operation in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and other districts of the Punjab. This was informed by PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana.

He said that the purpose of the inspection drive was to ensure the implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations and sustain the provision of quality food at any cost before the start of the Ramadan.

The director general said that the raiding team raided a hotel and imposed EPO due to using stale rotten vegetables as well as expired products for preparing food dishes. He further said that the PFA issued warning notices for storing dairy and meat products at one place and the worst condition of hygiene.

Nissoana said that PFA watchdogs also witnessed the violation of labeling laws and food safety standards during the inspection campaign. He said that continuous operations are being carried out on a daily basis without any discrimination to ensure quality food across the province.

DG PFA said that every small and big food point of Punjab is on the radar of the Punjab Food Authority. Whereas the provincial food regulatory body is taking all measures to promote the food industry, he added.

