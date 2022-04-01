Secretary Information expresses displeasure on slow progress of construction work of information offices

HYDERABAD: Secretary Information, Government of Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi expressing his displeasure over the slow progress in the construction work of the District Information offices of Hyderabad Division, has directed the concerned officers of the Sindh Building Department to complete the work of the offices without further delay.

He was presiding over a meeting with the District Information officers of Hyderabad Division and concerned officers of the Buildings Department to review the progress of construction work of District Information Offices in Hyderabad Division under the Annual Development Program at the office of Chief Engineer Buildings Hyderabad today.

The Director-General Public Relations Karachi Ghulam-us-Saqlain, Chief Engineer Buildings Hyderabad Akhtar Hussain Dawach, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari, Director Press Information Karachi Saleem Khan, Deputy Director Information Hyderabad Shehzad Shaikh, Deputy Director Sujawal Mir Alam Jokhio, Deputy Director Tando Allahyar Khalid Hussain Kamboh, Deputy Director Matiari Muhammad Sabir Kaka, Deputy Director Thatta Saeed Memon, Deputy Director Badin Muhammad Yaqoob, District Information Officer Dadu Abdul Latif Solangi, and District Information Officer Jamshoro Alamgir Ranjhani attended the meeting.

Secretary Information stressed expediting the pace of construction work of the District Information offices and ensuring completion of these schemes before June 30, 2022. He also directed to remove bottlenecks (if any) in the construction work of the offices. He also directed Divisional Director Information Hyderabad to hold meetings fortnightly to check the progress of construction work of District Information Offices and also send him a report in this regard.

Later, Secretary Information, Government of Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi during his visit to Divisional Directorate of Information Hyderabad directed the officers of Information Department Hyderabad to ensure publicity of Sindh Government’s public welfare schemes through media so that people could get maximum benefits from them. He also directed them to provide all possible facilities to journalists in the performance of their professional duties.

On this occasion, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari apprised about the problems of delayed promotions of employees, shortage of staff in information offices of different districts, vehicles, and other related issues on which Secretary Information assured to resolve these issues.

