Videomaking Solutions Company VideoMonster Closes $2.5 million Series A Funding

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 13 April 2022 – VideoMonster Inc., the ultra-simple online short-form videomaking solutions provider, recently closed a Series Around investment worth 3 billion KRW (approx. USD 2.5M). VCs that participated in this round include Innopolis Partners, Smart Study Ventures, ETRI Holdings, and Union Partners, featuring tech-based and content investors evenly.With the recent investment, VideoMonster Inc. plans to accelerate the adoption of AI technology in advancing its services, including the launch of the long-form video editing solution. Also, the startup celebrates its first anniversary in the Southeast Asia region with a special discount deal for subscribers.Chun Donghyuk, CEO of VideoMonster, said in an interview that, “Having successfully closed the Series A round, we have gained the momentum to introduce AI technology for the entire solution. With this, we plan to innovate the entire video editing process and focus on the advancement of service for our target users in the global market.”Established in 2019, VideoMonster provides 4,900+ quality motion-graphics video templates and 400 loyalty-free music tunes for creators. It allows anyone to create captivating 30-second videos within 3 minutes. As of February 2022, it is Korea’s go-to videomaking platform optimized for short-form marketing videos, with over 500,000 members and 200,000 paid video sales (cumulative).VideoMonster’s global expansion is also worth noticing. Currently present in more than five other countries, it continues pursuing strategic localization, starting with local language services, including English, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.The company has successfully leaped forward as a global service by achieving 150,000 monthly average users (MAUs) within six months of expanding overseas. VideoMonster strives to expand its customer base by introducing customized SI for various platforms and entering new markets, including Singapore and North America.Now, VideoMonster is eyeing the long-form videomaking market. Its latest development is an automated Vlog app, “ViiV,” a solution that applies AI technology to video editing methods. This all-in-one app automatically edits and completes VLOG images once the user film, targeting Generation Z’s demand for simple yet quality video making.VideoMonster estimates a post-COVID19 boom in the tourism-related industry and plans to partner with relevant corporations and institutions once it acquires a threshold number of users. ViiV is set to be launched in the global market in the second half of 2022 with the aim of growing as a global platform that provides video content and travel information together.Meanwhile, VideoMonster offers a special deal ahead of its first anniversary in Southeast Asia. Anyone can get up to 3 months of FREE extension on the subscription plan by putting code “EVENTSEA2022” when checking out. Or, new users can sign-up through this link and automatically receive the special deal coupon.Link – https://videomonster.page.link/7xhZ #VideoMonster

