Village House Introduces New Furniture & Home Appliance Rental Options For Corporate Clients Across Japan

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA AND TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 5 August 2020 – Kantar Health, a leading global healthcare data,

analytics and research provider, today announces the expansion of its National

Health and Wellness Survey (NHWS) into South Korea and Taiwan. NHWS is the world’s largest patient-reported

outcomes survey and provides a unique patient perspective into health needs and

experiences.

Over 40,000 patients and caregivers in South Korea

and Taiwan will join the survey, increasing the global sample size to 250,000

patients across 12 markets, which already include Japan and China. In its 23rd

year of reporting, NHWS covers 200 medical conditions using validated research

instruments and disease-specific measures.

NHWS

also has the flexibility to uncover timely, synergistic insights around global

healthcare events through Pulse recontact surveys. The survey found that the

proportion of patients reporting symptoms of moderate to severe depression in

South Korea almost doubled from 16% to 30% since the start of the Covid-19

pandemic. In comparison, the proportion of

respondents reporting these symptoms in Taiwan, a country which has been widely

praised for its response to the pandemic, did not significantly change during

the same period.

Lynnette Cooke, Global CEO, Kantar Health,

commented, “Our goal is to understand

patients’ unmet needs and provide guidance in the development of new therapies

to improve health outcomes and resource utilisation. The National Health and

Wellness Survey stands alone globally in providing robust evidence of the

burden of illness that patients experience and the value that different medical

interventions can deliver.”

“With Patient-reported outcomes (PRO)

increasingly being considered as part of regulatory submissions and

reimbursement decisions in South Korea and Taiwan, we are delighted to add

these important countries to our global knowledge pool,” added Questa Lin,

General Manager, Taiwan, Kantar Health.

About Kantar Health

Kantar Health, a

division of Kantar, provides data, analytics and research to the life sciences

industry. As real-world evidence and commercialization partners, Kantar Health

enables clients to bring safe and effective treatment to patients around the

world. The team has expertise across a myriad of therapy areas, including

unique thought leadership in oncology and rare diseases. For more information

on how to optimize commercial launch plans, demonstrate real-world

effectiveness and safety, and build ongoing value substantiation to unlock your

full potential, visit www.kantar.com/expertise/health. Kantar helps clients

understand people and inspire growth.