VinFast kicks off its “Plant The Future” project

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM27 April 2022Within this project, for each reservation made for a VF 8 or VF 9 from January 5, 2022, to May 30, 2022 (California time, USA), VinFast will plant one tree and contribute to projects that plant trees and restore forests in the world.With over 65,000 global reservations for its VF 8 and VF 9 electric vehicles as of April 2022, at least 65,000 new trees will be planted.This is considered a special and meaningful “gift” from VinFirst pioneer customers as they join hands with VinFast in the journey to create a sustainable and green future.Through the “Plant the Future” project and the production of environmentally-friendly smart electric cars, VinFast hopes to inspire and actively advance a green lifestyle, and push toward a greener, more sustainable future for our planet.About the project,, said,The project is divided into phases and is expected to be implemented in various parts of the world.In the first year, the project is being implemented in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, in collaboration with Vinpearl (a member of Vingroup) and the Phu Quoc National Park Management Board, with the permission of the Provincial People’s Committee and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Kien Giang Province.The “Plant the Future” project aims to increase forest cover, protect the ecological environment, improve the environmental landscape, and reverse the effects of global climate change at Phu Quoc National Park.Phu Quoc National Park is a historic forest that plays a vital role in biological and ecological conservation research. With over 29,596 hectares, Phu Quoc National Park includes three major forest ecosystems and is home to mangroves, indigo, secondary forests, and more. It is also home to rare and endangered animals, with five species listed in Vietnam’s Red Data Book and 104 bird species listed in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)./.Customers in the US, Canada, and Europe who reserve VF 8 or VF 9 vehicles by May 30, 2022 (California time, USA) will receive one e-voucher for USD 3,000, CAD 3,500, or EUR 2.500 toward a VF8, or one e-voucher for USD 5,000, CAD 6,000, or EUR 4.200 toward a VF 9. The savings continue, as VinFirst customers also receive one free VinFast level 1 portable charger and free ADAS and Smart Service packages. VinFirst also unlocks access to other exclusive benefits. VinFirst customers receive a 7-day Vinpearl resort tour package that includes a three-bedroom beach villa for four people at one or multiple Vinpearl hotels in Vietnam. VinFirst customers also receive the exclusive VinFirst NFT, giving them premium access to VIP privileges in future VinFast campaigns and events via their blockchain wallets. In addition, VinFast will plant a tree on behalf of each customer for a sustainable future.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.



About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.



About Vinpearl

Vinpearl is a pioneering brand in hotel management, leading in creating and improving tourism and resort services in Vietnam. Vinpearl possesses Vietnam’s largest international five-star hotel, resort, spa, conference center, F&B service, golf course, and amusement park chain. After 18 years of operation, Vinpearl now holds 45 facilities, with 18,500 hotel rooms and villas, three theme parks, two amusement parks, two animal safaris, and four golf courses nationwide across 17 cities and provinces. The company plans to expand nationally and internationally within the near future.



About Phu Quoc National Park

Phu Quoc National Park is a national park on Phu Quoc Island, in the Kien Giang Province of Vietnam’s Mekong Delta Region. This park includes land and sea area, protecting oceanic species such as dugong.



This park was established by the Decision 91/2001/QĐ-TTg on June 8, 2001, signed by the Prime Minister of Vietnam to upgrade Northern Phu Quoc Islands Preservation Zone to Phu Quoc National Park. The park covers 29,596 ha, comprising 8,786 ha of strictly protected area, 22,603 ha of biological restoration area, and 100 ha for administration and service.





