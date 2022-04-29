Keep Cost-effective Performance, itel Launched the Fast Charging Milestone Smartphone

Published: April 29, 2022

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 29 April 2022 – In the fourth quarter of 2021, itel, the global leading smart life brand committed to providing budget-friendly, good quality consumer electronic products, ranked first among smartphone and feature phone brands under $100 globally according to IDC Worldwide Mobile Phone Tracker. After more than 10 years of development, itel has expanded its business in more than 50 emerging markets around the world.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.