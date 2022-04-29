Keep Cost-effective Performance, itel Launched the Fast Charging Milestone Smartphone
JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 29 April 2022 – In the fourth quarter of 2021, itel, the global leading smart life brand committed to providing budget-friendly, good quality consumer electronic products, ranked first among smartphone and feature phone brands under $100 globally according to IDC Worldwide Mobile Phone Tracker. After more than 10 years of development, itel has expanded its business in more than 50 emerging markets around the world.