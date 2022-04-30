Women protest against Aqsa Town Qasimabad for delay in handing over plot

HYDERABAD: Women residents of Tando Jam held a protest demonstration in front of a press club here against Aqsa Town owners alleging that despite fact that they have paid the price of the plot they were not being given occupation.

Mst Afroz told the media that she has paid the price of the plot Rs.15 lacs 30 thousand to Aijaz Zanor and Akhlaq Zanor but after the passage of many days she was not being given possession of her plot nor they were paying back the amount she had paid.

She said the owners of Aqsa Town were burling deadly threats to her. She made an appeal to concerned authorities to provide her protection of life and take action for either plot to her or return of money she has paid.

