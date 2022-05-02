Unrest on police failure to arrest culprits attacking journalist Hakim Laghari

Hyderabad map
Published: May 2, 2022

HYDERABAD: Journalist community and civil society were feeling unrest over the police’s failure to arrest the culprits who had attacked senior journalist Hakim Laghari.

In this regard, Noor Sindhi, chairman Sindh Sahafi Sangat, Farhan Effendi President, Abbas Kassar General Secretary Hyderabad Union of Journalists, Mehboob Abro President Anjuman Tajran Qasimabad have said in separate statements that the attack on journalist Hakim Laghari could not be tolerated.

They said even after lodging a case the Nasim Nagar police Qasimabad has failed to arrest the attackers which was the evidence of police weakness against the culprits. They have made an appeal to SSP Hyderabad to order the immediate arrest of the accused involved in the attack on senior journalist Hakim Lahari.

