Syed brothers accuse Chang Tribe of occupying mosque plot, injuring 4

HYDERABAD: Syed brothers residing at Tando Ghulam Hyder district Tando Muhammad Khan have alleged that people of the same town belonging to the Chang tribe have forcibly occupied a plot reserved for the mosque on 24 April 2022 and started construction on the Masjid plot to make a house for them.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday Syed brothers Syed Shah Jehan Ali Shah, Syed BaqarAli Shah, and others told the media that matter was already decided with the people of Chang that the plot in question would not be used for any purpose except for mosque, yet Changs started construction of mosque plot for making their home on Sunday last and when elders of Syeds tried to stop them occupying mosque plot they attacked with pistols and axes and injured 4 Syed brothers including Mujahid Ali Shah, Habibullah Shah, Aijaz Shah and Saddam Shah who were hospitalized at Tando Ghulam Hyder but their condition being serious they were later admitted at Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

They said had lodged FIR at police station Tando Ghulam Hyder but police have failed to arrest them. The accused being influential were threatening them with dire consequences. They have made appeals to DIG Hyderabad, SSP Tando Muhammad Khan, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, and Kamal Khan Chang to provide them justice and take action against the accused.

