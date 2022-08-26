LUMHS free medical relief camps organized; 50 flood-hit villages in Jamshoro district on Friday

JAMSHORO: The ongoing rains have seriously affected the various parts of the country and especially Sindh.

Following the rain emergency rain situation, Jamshoro district was affected, and to cope with the various water-born and other diseases situation, the medical camps were organized by LUMHS in different rain and flood-hit areas in the district.

As it is the second time in the period of the last 7 days, LUMHS free medical relief camps were organized at taluka hospital Manjhand and 50 flood-hit villages in Jamshoro district on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro launched medical relief camps at the Manjhand Hospital in Jamshoro.

The experts of diseases, professors, doctors, and medical staff conducted free medical examinations for the rain-affected patients.

Among the patients who came from different areas in the LUMHS medical relief camp were countless gastroenteritis and malaria patients, of which a large number were children, men and women were also included.

Briefing the local media, Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Professor Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan said that a medical relief camp was set up in Majhand city, where more than 50 more villages.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS said that more than 500 patients were seen in the LUMHS Medical Relief Camps, in which the children had gastroenteritis, malaria, fever, skin diseases, which were checked by professors and doctors, and medicines were given to them. Experts advised the local inhabitants to use boiled water and wash hands and avoid using unboiled water.

Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan said that an emergency meeting was called in the VC office, in which deans, professors, and doctors of various faculties attended and decided to organize the Medical Relief Camps in hit villages and towns. He said that following this decision the medical camps were set up.

He said that LUMHS has managed to set up medical relief camps in flood-hit villages and towns like Dadu, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matyari, Thatta, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar other districts of Sindh on a daily basis.

He said that Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences experts appealed to the general public and the general public that philanthropists, NGOs, doctors, professors, former students of LUMHS and the people of Pakistan should contribute more to this ongoing good work and Participate actively so that ration medicines and other supplies can be delivered to the victims of rains by LUMHS Medical Relief Camps.

Further Vice Chancellor said that medical companies are strongly requested to provide medicines for gastro malaria, fever and other medicines at LUMHS delivered to free medical camps.

He appealed to deposit your donations in this account number Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro.

Account Number 4106710156

IBAN# PK60NBPA0131004106710156

Branch Code National Bank of Pakistan

0131

For further contact

Touch Registrar

Mobile No. 03435240015

Professor Dr. Faheem Ahmed Memon

Coordinator LUMHS Medical Relief Camps 03332600523.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION