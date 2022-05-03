Hong Kong Baptist University joint research reveals that gut microbial enzymes reactivate triclosan which induces colitis
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 May 2022 – A Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) collaborative research study has revealed that certain gut microbial enzymes mediate the reactivation of triclosan (TCS) from its inactive glucuronide metabolite. TCS is an antimicrobial agent commonly used in a wide range of consumer products, and it is associated with the development of colitis.