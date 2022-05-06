Greenbriar Announce Live Webinar

Coquitlam, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – May 5, 2022 – Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) (the “Company” or “Greenbriar”) is very pleased to announce on Monday, May 9, 2022, a live webinar will be organized where the CEO of Greenbriar, Mr. Ciachurski, will discuss the latest exciting developments and answer all investors’ questions.

If you want to send in questions, please e-mail them timely to the host at sven.vandebroek@gmail.com.

Link to join the webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87106120098

Meeting ID: 871 0612 0098

Date: Monday, May 9, 2022

Time: 11 AM PDT (Los Angeles), 2 PM EDT (New York), 8PM (Brussels)

Add to Google calendar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/tZMsd–prDsqE9y3_eeOI1mhEV7IsCa2RuBG/calendar/google/add

Add to Outlook Calendar (.ics): https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/tZMsd–prDsqE9y3_eeOI1mhEV7IsCa2RuBG/ics

A recording of the webinar will be posted on: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoY-pNjZb2uaaM0U_JIsybw

About Greenbriar Capital Corp.

Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

