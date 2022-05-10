Awami workers party to take out protest march against police, agents of waderas

HYDERABAD, May 09, 2022: Awami Workers Party has announced to take out protest march 11 May against Waderas of the ruling party of Sindh who were occupying forcibly whatever pieces of land the poor have. Addressing a new conference at the press club here Aliya Buxul said the agents of Jagirdars affiliated with political parties under active support of police were busy taking away even as small a piece of land as one acre from peasants under name of development, water shortage, and worst situation of law and order. Giving example, she said one Ikram Shah with active support of Hatri police has turned into a symbol of vice in the Wanki Wasi area of Hyderabad district. When any oppressed person raises a voice, police lodge FIRs against those peasants and in many cases they are arrested.

She said one Akram Shah was calling him as belonging to secret agencies. On his initiation police arrested local peasants, Muhammad Hassan, and Ghulam Ali. When the leaders of the Awami Workers Party tried to oppose land usurpers and police, cases were also lodged against them. She said police stations in rural areas are turned into Otaqs of Waderas.

She said Hatri police without any reason arrested Hari Secretary comrade Muzaffer Leghari without any provocation. They told that Awami Workers Party would take out rally on May 11 from Wanki Wasi to Hyderabad where party workers would hold sit-in (dharna) opposite SSP office Hyderabad. She also told the media that after the announcement of Dharna they were being threatened of dire consequences. She said AWP is the party of peasants, labourers, students, women and oppressed people which was struggling for land reforms and against Jagirdars so that 80% people of Sindh can get land for cultivation so to make agriculture economy of Sindh strong.

AWP leaders warned if their rally on May 11 was attacked then Akram Shah and SHO Hatri and SSP Hyderabad would be held responsible for the same.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION