Fed. Govt, PM Shahbaz failed to provide relief to people from inflation: Altaf Memon

HYDERABAD, May 09, 2022: Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industry president Altaf Memon has said the federal government and prime minister Shahbaz Sharif failed to provide relief to people from price hikes despite their tall claims. In a statement issued here, he said even during this new government every item of kitchen and food was going out of reach of the common man instead of coming down as was claimed by the new government. Even at Bachat Bazaars and Utility Stores during Ramzan relief in prices was only to the extent of official statements. Even official figures suggest 25% more inflation during the new government which has made living difficult for the poor.

HCSTSI chief added that even the price control committee in Hyderabad was fast asleep while the price control authority failed to implement prices fixed by the government. Altaf Memon made an appeal to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to take steps to control price hikes so that people can get relief.

