Sindh Tapedars Association’s new body elected

HYDERABAD: New body of the Sindh Tapedars Association was formed in a meeting of the general body of association here at the Shahbaz Building Tuesday. The meeting was attended by hundreds of Tapedars, Supervisors, and Kotars from all over Sindh. The meeting expressed no confidence in the present body and gave approval to the new body through a resolution. New office bearers include Noor Hussain Pitafi as president, Ayaz Panwhar senior vice president, vice president-1 Abdul Khaliq Chandio, vice president-2 A.D. Solangi, vice president -3 Mumtaz Khoso, general secretary Mohammad Aslam Shah, deputy general secretary Kamran Junaid Mangi, joint secretary Attaullah Shah, treasurer Junaid Mirjat, press secretary Kailash Chand Malhi and office secretary Kamal Khan Bughio were elected. A constitutional committee was also formed with Khan Muhammad Kehr, Roshan Ali Khaskheli. The constitutional committee would get the approval of amendments in constitution of the association.

A new central cabinet has been approved for one year. After the one-year new body of the Sindh Tapedars Association will be elected. For being elected to a new body their performance will be made criteria otherwise new members might replace them.

All Revenue Sindh Employees Association welcomed Tapedars, Supervisors, and Kotars of all over Sindh at Hyderabad and served them with necessary food and drinks.

