Thatta, Makli residents will soon be supplied drinking water from Kinjhar Lake: Ali Hassan Zardari

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party member Sindh Assembly Haji Ali Hassan Zardari has assured residents of Thatta and Makli that they would be provided drinking water from Kinjhar lake under a mega water supply scheme for which PC-1 has been prepared and sent to Sindh chief minister for approval. This was stated by him talking with journalists at Mohsin House Thatta.

On this occasion, Abdul Hamid Pahnwar senior vice president of PPP district Thatta, Ashiq Ali Zardari, Mahmood Alam Shah Information Secretary PPP district Thatta, PPP leader Pir Zainul Abedin Jeelani, senior journalist Gul Muhammad Khushk, Shah Nawaz Lohar and a large number of PPP workers were also present.

Haji Ali Hassan Zardari MPA of Ghora Bari said for providing water for drinking to people of Thatta and Makli 28 inch mega water supply line from Kinjher at cost of Rs. 2.8 billions was being got sanctioned. PC-1 of this scheme was prepared by the public health department and submitted to the chief minister for approval so that the people of Thatta and Makli can get drinking water from Kinjher lake on a permanent basis, he added.

He also said that for additional water supply to people of Makli a scheme for construction of filter plants was also being got approval for which 12 acres of land has also been earmarked. He also told that under the special project of protective walls to save Keti Bunder and other coastal areas from Psunami for which study was under consideration of irrigation experts.

Apart from the above development works of coastal areas was being taken in hand for the maximum benefit of residents of coastal areas. He repeated that he was working for the people of Thatta and that they would not be left alone.

