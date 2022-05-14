PTI leader Sardar Ameer Bux Bhutto condemns arrest of Usman Dar, FIR against Haleem Adil Shaikh

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central senior vice president Sardar Ameer Bux Bhutto has condemned the arrest of PTI leader and former federal minister Usman Dar along with many PTI workers and police torture against them and lodging an FIR against the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh also raids for his arrest.

In a press statement issued Sardar Ameer Bux Bhutto said under the political system leaders and workers of every political party have the democratic right to hold public gatherings and intervention against such rallies was dictatorial actions of rulers.

He asked the government to think one hundred times as to what such interventions and arrests of PTI workers result would. He said at present people of Pakistan are active and aware of the country’s solidarity, and absolute freedom. In such a situation, law actions by rulers cannot block people from getting their rights; he said and added that people’s political awareness in such a situation would get more momentum.

