Substandard oil factory in Taluka Latifabad sealed on orders of DC Hyd

HYDERABAD: Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fwad Ghaffar Soomro, a sub-standard oil factory in Taluka Latifabad was sealed and one person was arrested.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Lala Iqbal Awan, Mukhtiarkar Sajid Sipyo, and Assistant Mukhtiarkar Asadullah Junejo without the cooperation of the concerned police station raided an oil factory in the jurisdiction of Widh police station and sealed the factory till next order for preparing substandard cooking oil and arrested one person and handed him for legal action to area police.

Assistant Commissioner has ordered concerned police for supervision to ensure that the factory does not open for illegal oil preparation.

