Break Your Own Norm: Unlock Possibilities with BYON – a New Consumer Financial Services Brand that Empowers Every Imagination

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 May 2022 – Next-gen financial services brand BYON is proud to announce its official launch. The new brand “BYON” is the acronym of “Break Your Own Norm”, which demonstrates the company’s vision to challenge the norms of traditional financial services. By focusing on digitized and innovative financial products, BYON envisions to unlock the infinite possibilities of life with aspiring youths.As technology evolves, we should also be agile and move beyond rigidity and traditional perceptions in every aspect – including wealth management. BYON is devoted to enabling clients to excel with their own ideas. By breaking through the boundaries of conventional financial services, BYON walks shoulder to shoulder with those who dare to go beyond limits, empowering youths to be bold and to excel in their chosen area.“Despite their colourful and out-of-the-box aspirations, youths are often constrained by traditional financial models, and many of their creative ideas are delayed as a result,” said Princeton Wong, BYON’s Head of Consumer Finance / Head of Fintech. “We strive to provide the most customised financial service solutions such that every customer can ‘go beyond and further’ with our ‘byonABLE’ offering. We are here to help reshape thinking and unleash potentials – to support new chapters in life across different dimensions.”BYON believes that cross-disciplinary financial service solutions could bring a host of convenience, imaginative possibilities, and most of all, fun to everyone. The brand is committed to continual product innovation through research and development. It envisages expanding new fintech horizons in lifestyle aspects such as dining, shopping, recreation, and even in the metaverse. To celebrate the official launch of the brand, BYON has prepared HKD 1 million worth of welcome gifts -customers can get a chance to win fabulous prizes, as well as enjoy interest-free payment holidays. The BYON GO! Promotion Truck will tour around popular places in Hong Kong as scheduled below:· 27-29 May : 37 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay (outside Don Don Donki)· 3 – 5 June : 6-12 Sai Yeung Choi Street South, Mong Kok (outside Broadway Cinema)· 10 – 12 June : 30 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui (outside Silvercord Centre)The public is welcome to take part in the interactive games on the BYON GO! Promotion Truck. Game participants will be eligible to enter the “BYON GO FUN” social media game and stand the chance to win a long list of spectacular gifts, including AT Points cash vouchers, Disneyland Hong Kong annual passes, Apple AirPods Pro, Apple iPad Air, Dyson Supersonic hair dryers, and the super grand prize of a 2D1N Yachtcation worth HKD60,000!Customers who successfully apply for byonABLE during the promotion period of 27 May to 30 June will enjoy a one-month interest-free payment holiday.Success begins with wise money management. Whether you are planning to kick start your further studies, seize investment opportunities, or enjoy the moment with fun living, BYON is here with you. Be bold in uncovering the infinite possibilities of life.For more information, please visit BYON’s corporate website: www.byon.com.hk BYON is a brand under ORIX Finance Services Hong Kong Limited. Money lender’s license: 1800/2021.Warning: You have to repay your loans. Don’t pay any intermediaries.Customer service / Complaint hotline: (852) 2862 9119

BYON

Launched in 2022, BYON is a next-gen consumer financial services brand focusing on digitalized and innovative consumer finance products. The brand’s name is the acronym of Break Your Own Norm. BYON envisions to challenge the norms of traditional financial services and is keen to open up the infinite possibilities of life with aspiring youths.



BYON is devoted to enable clients to excel with their own ideas. By breaking through the boundaries of traditional financial services, BYON walks shoulder to shoulder with those who dare to go beyond limits, empowering youths to be bold and to excel in their chosen area.



BYON is a brand under ORIX Finance Services Hong Kong Limited, a member of the ORIX group. ORIX Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and New York Stock Exchange (IX)) is an integrated financial services group based in Tokyo, Japan, providing innovative value-added products and services to both corporate and retail customers, with operations in 37 countries and regions worldwide (as of 31 March 2020). Backed by a global vision and sound financial strengths, BYON will bring customers more empowering and less restrictive dynamic solutions to support their financing needs. For more information, please visit the corporate website: www.byon.com.hk



