Dadu village residents protested against non-supply of drinking water for 20 years

DADU: People of Wadhiyo Panhwar village protested against the non-supply of drinking water for 20 years and protesters strict slogans were chanted against the district administration and PPP elected representatives.

Residents of Wadhiyo Panhwar village adjacent to Bhawalpur village of PPP MNA Dadu Johi Rafiq Ahmed Jamali and leaders of Sindh Tarqi Pasand Student Federation Dadu Jibran Panhwar, Zafar Panhwar, Nasrullah, Kaleemullah Panhwar and others rallied from Main Chowk Makhdoom Bilawal to Dargah Makhdoom Bilawal.

The protesters Jibaran Panhwar, Panhwar, and others said that our village is located next to of PPP MNA village, yet we have not had drinking water for 20 years. We are very worried due to non-supply of drinking water.

Protesters have demanded that the drinking water supply should be ensured as soon as possible otherwise severe protests will be started.

