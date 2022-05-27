Villagers decry land mafia grabbing their lands with support of Rahuki police

HYDERABAD: Villagers of Dargah Usman Shah police station Rahuki near here have complained of land grabbers who have attacked their village to grab their 2-acre agricultural land with the active support of some of the villagers and police of Rahuki police station.

Addressing a news conference at the press club here, Ghulam Hyder Zanor, Rabia Zanor, Munawar Zanor, and others told the media that they were owners of 2-acre agricultural land close to their village but some land grabbers builders, Raheel, Hamid, Zahid, Waheed, and Aamir attacked their land and cut down mango trees standing on their land.

They alleged that the builders were trying to change the land of villagers to the names of builders so that they can construct a plaza over it. They said they made the complaint to the area police station Rahuki but the police were siding with them.

They made an appeal to chief justice Sindh High Court, Chief Minister Sindh, IG, DIG, and SSP Hyderabad to take action against land grabbers and provide justice to them.

