Divisional Commissioner asks teachers to create leadership quality among students to face modern challenges of world

HYDERABAD, May 24,2022: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadim Rehman Memon has said all possible efforts were being taken for progress and advancement of education. He asked teachers to prepare such students by creating leadership quality among so that they can face modern challenges of world. This he said during his visit of government college university Kari Mori. He said his visit of Kari Mori government College University was to know and here the teaching process and other issues/problems of the university and to get them solved through concerned institutes. The progress of any nation was based on quality education as only degrees were not enough. If students have to play their part in development of country then they shall have to get recognition through hard work, he added.

Div. Commissioner Nadim Rehman Memon said Government College University was an old educational institute from where many students were posted on higher positions after getting education from here which was a clear example of the performance of this college university.

On this occasion vice chancellor of degree college university professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif told the commissioner through a briefing that this was an old educational institute was admeasured on 22 acres that have recently been upgraded to a university. She told that leaders of high caliber like former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Abdullah Shah and present chief secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput were students of this institute which was the pride of this institute.

Giving further briefing to Commissioner, she told that Sindh government was giving grant of Rs.70 millions annual for running of university. But on teaching staff and salaries on Employees University was paying Rs.100 millions. However, she said university was being maintained from grant of Higher education commission. She said if this university was also being run on line of other universities then this university could leave other universities behind in quality education. She also briefed on faculties, various programs, the performance of teachers, admission of students, the quota of various districts, university land, compound wall and also requested for removal of encroachments on varsity land. Earlier on reaching at university, Commissioner was received with a warm welcome by vice chancellor, P.H.D holders, professors, and others. On arrival, commissioner held a meeting with vice-chancellor in her office where he was given a shield by her.

