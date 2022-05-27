Oil Mills Association congrats reactivation of HCCI

HYDERABAD, May 23, 2022: A delegation of industrialists of Sindh Industrial Trading Association(SITE) led by Haji Islamudin President of Oil Mills Association visited Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and held a meeting with HCCI president Adeel Siddiqui, senior vice president Najamdiin Qureshi and Vice President Awais Khan in chamber hall and felicitated them on reactivation of HCCI. They said the traders’ community lauds the services of HCCI in the development and progress of commerce and industry. They hoped that HCCI would be serving traders and industrialists more than before. Delegation assured leaders of HCCI of their full cooperation.

Haji Islamddin told them that they were producing local oilseed on which the government has imposed 17 % tax. We desired that this issue be resolved through your efforts. HCCI President thanked the delegation for their visit and assured them that the issue pointed out by you HCCI would play its full role towards the solution of this issue. He said they would try more progress to the chamber with the cooperation of industrialists. He also assured them that they would try for more service to members connected with the chamber. He said they have come with the cooperation of traders and Industrialists and with their cooperation reactivation of chamber has become possible. Every member of HCCI was respectable forus, he added.

On this occasion, Vice President of Association Mahesh Kumar Wikiani, Senior Member Dilip Kumar Wikiani, Sandesh Kumar, Junaid, and Members Ziauddin, Muhammad Danish Khan, Aslam Nirban, and others were also present.

