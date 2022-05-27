Mother accuses ex-constable killed her son: Hali Road police taking sides with killer

HYDERABAD: Farzana Khokhar has accused former police constable Mehboob Khokhar of killing her son Shahzad on 15 December 2021.

Farzana Khokhar, resident of Hali road Hyderabad, along with her other family members told The Lahore Times that Mehboob Khokhar along with Abbas Khokhar were threatening her father, brothers, and son for occupying their property including her home.

Farzana said she had lodged a complaint with Hali Road police of Hyderabad district but police took no notice of their complaint.

She told that on December 15 2021 Mehboob Khokhar killed her son. They have filed FIR with the Hali Road police station. Both accused were released on bail and threatened complainants to withdraw the murder case against them or face another murder of their family member.

The family made an appeal to higher authorities to take action against the killers and provide justice to the aggrieved family.

