2013 NTS pass candidates still waiting for appointment orders

HYDERABAD: NTS test pass candidates who had passed the test in 2013 were still awaiting the appointment orders of teachers.

These candidates have taken out a rally from Old Campus to press club here Sunday. Rally was led by Punhal Odd, Shanila Odd, Aftab Khoso, Khurshid Ansari, Rumesh Kumar, Attiya Kosar Khoso, and others.

They told The Lahore Times that they had passed NST tests in 2013 for school teachers with more than 50% marks yet they have still not been issued appointment orders.

They said they belonged to Tando Hyder and Tando Qaiser towns of Hyderabad district. They demanded from higher authorities to provide them justice by issuing them appointment orders.

