257 commission pass veterinary doctors protest for opening of SPSC

HYDERABAD: 257 commission pass veterinary doctors held a protest demonstration in front of Hyderabad Press Club demanding to reopen the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) which has been closed on orders of the court.

On this occasion, Dr. Imran Gilani, Dr. A.K.Samejo, Dr. Amjad Khokhar, Lala Toqeer Mangi, Dr. Sandesh and others said they have passed the Public Service Commission written and viva examination for veterinary officers and research officers the result of which was declared on 6 December 2021. They said Sindh Chief Minister had announced to reopening SPSC through a press conference but his order has not been implemented.

They said animals in Sindh were suffering from Lampi skin epidemic against which livestock department has been busy working against these deadly diseases among animals by declaring emergency but due to shortage of doctors the target of treatment of epidemic affected animals may not be achieved.

They said the livestock owners were under stress and due to the deaths of animals under Lumpi deadly disease farmers were suffering heavy economic losses. They demanded from higher authorities to reopen SPSC to save livestock of the province.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION