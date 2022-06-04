BFA delegation visits PFA Headquarter

LAHORE: A delegation of Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has visited the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Headquarter to seek help to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food for the people in the region.

The delegation was led by BFA Director General Muhammad Naeem. During his visit, he met with PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon and discussed the Punjab Food Authority laws, laboratory analysis, training schools and operational strategy for food business operators.

Jadoon has offered the BFA to assist them with all possible guidance in order to make the authority stronger. He said that PFA will also send the experts to train the food safety teams of BFA. He further said that it will be possible to control the food adulteration mafia only with the functional of food authorities across the country. DG BFA Muhammad Naeem has expressed that glad to see PFA in the form of a complete and organized body. He said that the BFA intended to implement the rules, regulations and policy on the same pattern as made by the Punjab Food Authority. He stated that Punjab Food Authority is a role model for all provinces while acknowledging the day and night efforts of PFA.

