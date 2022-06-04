SABS University: Syndicate approves the establishment of four new departments

HYDERABAD, 03 June 2022: The 1st meeting of the Syndicate of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro was held under the Chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar to discuss and resolve matters relating to smooth conduct of business at the university. The meeting was held in a pleasant environment with amicable dialogues and discussions, and in a cordial spirit.

The Vice Chancellor briefed the house highlighting the journey of the institute from Federal College of Art and Design (FCAD) to Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) and winning the award of being the first University of Art, Design and Heritages in the province. In the background he delineated the creation of Art University as vision of Shaheed Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto. Later on the services of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro as premiere of Sindh before independence were also shared.

The working paper consisted of four sections was approved with complete consent of all members. As a first syndicate meeting the University was recognized by house as an upgraded institute from Centre of Excellence in Art and Design, Mehran University Jamshoro to Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.

The syndicate discussed and approved the establishment of four new departments Fashion Design, Interior Design, Musicology and Product Design. Other items which were resolved include: establishment of traditional art and craft incubation center, MoUs to strengthen academic linkages with foreign universities, budget estimates for the year 2021-22, implementation of accounting software for accounts branch, opening of commercial bank in the campus, approval of official logo and letter head, establishment of ORIC, approval of request by Pakistani mission from Niamey, Niger for admission of Niger students at SABS, adoption of efficiency and discipline rules-2020 at par with analogy of CEAD, adopt policy for students with disabilities suggested by HEC, service rules for teaching and non teaching staff, confirmation of services of all teaching and non teaching staff on regular basis right from either FCAD, CEAD and currently SABS and formation of design bureau. The syndicate also resolved the policies related to admissions, examinations, degree and other academia related matters.

Those who attended the meeting included Secretary to Chief Minister Sindh for Boards and Universities Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon (Online), Member of Provincial Assembly Rana Hamir Singh Sodha, Allama Shaikh Wazir Hussain Turabi, Prof. Shahnaz Ismail from Indus Valley School (IVS) of Art and Architecture Karachi, Member Federal Board of Revenue Sharif Awan, Head of Communication Design Department, IVS Prof. Tazeen Hussain, Director Admin Sindh HEC Amanullah Memon, Assistant Professor SABS Fazal Ellahi Khan, Lecturer SABS Shahid Qayoom Memon, Deputy Registrar Muhammad Younis Kangri, Deputy Director Finance Asif Ali Shar and Acting Registrar Muhammad Suleman Bhutto.

