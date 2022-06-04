Health Minister asks officers not to compromise on anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD: Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho has asked divisional administration and health department officers not to compromise on the anti-polio campaign and by bringing an end to refusal cases and nonpresent cases the availability of required medicines should be ensured. She was addressing a meeting of commissioners, deputy commissioners, and health officers of Hyderabad, MJirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad on Friday.

The meeting was attended by parliamentary secretary for health Muhammad Qasim Soomro, provincial coordinator emergency operation center for polio Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Director General Health Services Sindh Muhammad Juman Bahuto, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadim Rehman Memon, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Aijaz Shah, Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Deputy Commissioners and health officers of and other concerned officers of 3 divisions.

She asked for 100% coverage of anti-polio drives in such districts where it was not done. She also said to verify the micro-plan and if any official has given a wrong report of all children of a house action should be taken against him. She was also directed to investigate the reasons for reports of no cases or zero doses.

Dr. Peechoho also said to ensure full payment of salaries to polio workers. She asked to make availability of sufficient life-saving drugs and ensure the availability of anti-malaria drugs.

She directed the director-general of health services in Sindh to share the information about health facilities and funds received by them with concerned deputy commissioners. He also directed to suspend such vaccinators who fell to show better performance and those remaining absent during the anti-polio campaign and no political pressure be accepted.

