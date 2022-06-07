OPPO upgrades its Premium Service with the launch of Find X5 Series
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 June 2022 – Prioritizing user experiences has always been essential to successful customer relationships. Since 2021, OPPO has put more effort into enhancing its high-end service capacity overseas such as introducing new services in its existing Premium Service. OPPO Premium Service consists of International Warranty, Exclusive Hotline, Premium Lane with Exclusive Engineers, Loan Phone, Send-in Repair and their latest addition – Door-to-door Repair Collection Service now, but the specific offer may vary by region.