VC ISRA varsity opens faculty development of regional varsities

HYDERABAD: Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari, Vice Chancellor, Isra University inaugurated the Faculty Development Program of the Regional Universities of Sindh, under the (US-Pakistan, University Partnerships Grants Program) at Isra University Hyderabad on 6th June, 2022.

The worthy Vice Chancellor welcomed the foreign faculty Dr. Kenneth Holland and Dr. Julie Lebo from USA and thanked them for commendable efforts.

The purpose of such faculty development programs is to encourage and reward existing faculty for developing their teaching skills in key areas of their expertise. However, the program is fully funded by United States Education Foundation In Pakistan (USEFP).

Through this program Isra university and United States Education Foundation In Pakistan (USEFP) will train 140 faculty members of 07 universities of Sindh by the help of Pakistani and American Faculty.

Further, In the program, distinguished Vice Chancellors, professors, and other dignitaries from different universities were present like Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agricultural University, Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, Vice Chancellor, Shah Latif University Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Pro Vice Chancellor, University of Sindh, Thatta Campus, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nawaz Baloch, Focal person, University of Sindh, Laar Campus, Prof. Dr. Farman Ali Shah, Registrar, University of Sufism and modern sciences, Bhitshah, Prof. Dr. Ilyas Siddique, Professor, LUMHS, Jamshoro and Mr. Zaid Ahmed Laghari Managing Director, Isra University.

The Vice Chancellors of partner universities appreciated the work of Isra University and elaborated the dire need of faculty development in region. Foreign experts Prof. Dr. Holland and Prof. Dr. Julie defined the importance of the project and admired the work of Isra University and briefed about the sessions they conducted with different universities. Whereas, the core members of the project team Prof. Dr. Qamaruddin Mahar, Dr. Vivek Anand, Ms. Kinza Yousfani and Ms. Hadia Kiran, the distinguished foreign faculty Prof. Dr. Kenneth Holland and Prof. Dr. Julie Barker Holland, Mr. John Rhatigan were part of the event. The event ended with vote of thanks by Dr. Vivek Anand Chairperson Department of Management Sciences, Isra University.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION