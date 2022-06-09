Construction of Kalash valley road resumed after creation of Pakistan

CHITRAL: National Highway Authority (NHA) resumed construction of Kalash valley road with full fledge. The people of Kalash are famous all over the world and have become a major tourist attraction because

of their unique culture. Hence due to the poor condition of the roads in the valley, domestic and foreign tourists were facing many difficulties and tourists visiting the religious festivals of Kailash sometimes travel nine hours only 22 KM distance. The road construction was inaugurated before the local body elections and was handed over to the National Highway Authority after federalisation. Lok Rehmat Kailash, a resident of Anish who is the newly elected Vice-Chairman, says that we are thankful l to Imran Khan who for the first time nominated a member of the Kailash tribe as a member of the Provincial Assembly on a minority seat and later appointed him as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority Affairs.

Rehmat Begum Kailash, a student, thanked the government as well as Wazirzada for starting work on the road, but she also demanded that work be speeded up before the onset of winter. The road widening work should be completed before snowfall.

Anila Kailash, an FSC student, says that we are very happy on the construction of this road because earlier the students and women were facing a lot of difficulties due to the bad condition of the road. Anila Kailash also said she was thankful to the federal government, but the same demand that the work be accelerated.

Abdul Khaliq Kailash, who is also the president of the Hotel Association in Bamburit, says that in the past when someone fell ill here, we would carry him to the cot on our shoulders or back, and women would either give birth on the way or die during childbirth before reaching the hospital. He said that the road is needed by all of us and with its construction, this backward area will also be able to develop because when the roads are improved then more tourists come and tourism can develop this area because there is nothing else here. He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had also given more than Rs 4 billion for this road but it was stopped due to unknown reasons after that Imran Khan started working on it again and we are thankful to him.

Besides the Kailash community, the Muslim community living in the scenic valley is also very happy on this road. Shahabuddin belongs to Pahlavananda. Other Muslims in this village also say that we feel freedom for the first time. He also thanked Dr. Muhammad Adnan Bhutta working in Bahrain who loves this valley. He said that Dr. Adnan repaired this road and the old wooden bridge in Ayun many times at his own expense on a voluntary basis and whenever there is any trouble in Kailash Valley.

Dr. Adnan has always set up free medical camps and provided free medical treatment to the people along with free medicines. During the catastrophic floods in 2015, he set up a free medical camp at Rumbor and traveled by foot from Dobash to Rumbor because the road was totally damaged at that time. He time and again raised this issue and wrote to Imran Khan for the construction of this road.

They also thanked Wazir Zada Kailash, special assistant to CM on Minority Affairs as well as Provincial Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and former Prime Minister Imran Khan that their long-standing demand is being fulfilled and now this road is under construction, the life of the people here will be easier. These people will be able to travel on it easily and will also be connected with the outside world. They

said that after the construction of the road tourism will be promoted in this backward but scenic valley and poverty will be eradicated through tourism.

It should be noted that most of the domestic and foreign tourists were forced to travel on this road on foot instead of by car so that they would not get into an accident. Used to travel on foot.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION