Red Workers Front demand 100% increase in salaries in coming budget

HYDERABAD: Red Workers Front held a protest demonstration in front of the press club here demanding a 100 percent increase in salaries in coming budget, pension in time to retired employees and group insurance. The protest was led by Majid Sial, Ali Issa, and M.A. Bhurgri.

Addressing the protest they said the present government has also destroyed the economy of the country by signing an agreement with IMF.

They said people were left with no option of life as such they were compelled on suicides due to inflation and corruption of rulers.

They said the current economic crisis was the result of 72 years of corruption and bad governance due to which people were suffering but there has not been a shortage in expenses of rulers and officers.

