PFA disposes of seized material worth millions of rupees

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded a huge quantity of adulterated seized material worth millions of rupees as per eco-friendly police at BabuSabu dumping site of Lahore Waste Management Company here on Wednesday.

All seized material was disposed of in the presence of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

According to details, PFA discarded 279,460 litres spurious beverages; 55,000 empty bottles; 8,000kg tainted ketchup; 5,000kg so-called desi ghee; 4,000kg pringles; 5,000 coffee cartons and 800kg fake labels. Further, the authority discarded five maunds of corn, two maunds of cake Gel, and 150 cartons of fruit cans.

He said that all discarded material was confiscated from operations teams during different raids in Lahore. He said that millions of human lives were saved from deadly diseases by destroying substandard items.

The PFA has been pursuing a zero-tolerance policy toward food business operators involved in the wicked practice of food adulteration, he said. DG PFA further said that vigilance teams have been fully active round the clock to monitor the suspicious activities of adulterators.

Jadoon said that all efforts are being made to control the food adulteration in Punjab. The PFA’s slogan of providing healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ is not merely a saying but is the top priority of authority under the mission of the Punjab government “Safe Food, Healthy Punjab”, he added.

