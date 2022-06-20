Enhanced Security is Driving Private 5G Network Adoption

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 3 November 2020 – Following its successful

launch in the Philippines, the unique one-stop proptech solution to property

needs in Southeast Asia, Ohmyhome, today announced the expansion of its

cross-border property transaction capabilities to the archipelago, allowing

buyers and investors from Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines to easily

conduct property deals in these three countries.

Bridging the real estate literacy gap, Ohmyhome offers an exclusive solution for Southeast

Asian investors and homebuyers by arranging for listing presentations with

in-house agents present from both the local and foreign office in cross-border

deals. Agents versed in the intricacies of real estate law and financing on

both locations can now give buyers the best advice.

Rhonda Wong, CEO of Ohmyhome, said “The problems in

cross-border real estate transactions have been around for a long time. We saw

an opportunity to bring value to our customers in this overlooked area of the

market by leveraging on our unique strengths as a regional proptech company. Having

knowledgeable agents on both sides present at the same time and working

together in the customer’s best interest provides a reliable and hassle-free

experience for our cross-border customers’ real estate journey.”

In most cross-border deals, prospective

buyers must source for an agent in the foreign country themselves and worry

about fending for their own interests. Ohmyhome has revolutionized the

cross-border property transaction experience by arranging for in-house agents

in both locations to work closely together for a seamless purchase journey.

Rhonda added, “With Ohmyhome’s

unique agency model where every agent works as a full-time professional and not

as a freelancer, customers can be assured that no effort is spared in getting

the best investment for their cross-border property deals. Singaporeans are

actively enquiring about Philippines investment opportunities and within a

month since the launch, Ohmyhome has successfully sold new launch condos to

Singapore investors. One Singaporean buyer commented that even though they had

the option to purchase directly from the real estate developer without using

Ohmyhome, they still decided to buy through Ohmyhome because of its seamless

end-to-end cross-border transaction experience that extends post transaction

service. They found the reliability and service offerings valuable, and

furthermore, these services are provided at no extra cost to the buyer”.

Since its launch last month, Ohmyhome

has added 50,000 new listings in the Philippines.