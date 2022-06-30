GLOF event held in Arkari area of ​​Chitral caused catastrophic floods

CHITRAL: An avalanche in Arkari valley of ​​Chitral caused the flood in Rabat Gol Nala. According to the details, hundreds of years old glaciers lying on the mountains of Arkari valley and due to burst of glaciers have been destroyed by the floods in Gol Nala.

Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) also closed the Arcari Road due to flooding in the valley, but locals helped restore traffic on the road.

No casualties have been reported due to floods in Nala in Arkari, however, the floods have damaged the agricultural land orchards of the local people. The road was temporarily closed due to floods but people of the area restored the road on a self-help basis. The floods have spread panic in the area, as a similar avalanche in the Golain Valley a few years ago wreaked havoc, destroying power plants, roads, shops, water pipelines and land.

Amiruddin, a well-known social activist from I Arkari who is also an eyewitness of the incident, told our correspondent on the telephone that it is very difficult for a heavy missionary to reach the area as the road is very bad. Communication and Works have spent Rs. 5 million in the paper, but not much has been done on the road in return for this amount.

“People in the area are working to restore the road with their help,” he said. Only over valley road still blocked due to the havoc flood he added.

Amiruddin and the people of the area vehemently denied breaking the bridge on some private TV channels

The people of the area have also appealed to the media not to create panic among the people by spreading false news as the people of the area are mostly in foreign lands and are working as lobors in foreign countries. Such fake news causing to upset. them “People working abroad are more worried when they see such fabricated news,” he said. According to the latest reports, the intensity of the floods has decreased but people are still in a state of distress and if this situation continues, they may relocate to safer places and will be migrate to the houses of their relatives which are in safe locality.

