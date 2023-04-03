PFA disposes of 5,737 litres adulterated juices, imposes hefty fines

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Food Authority Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, enforcement teams raided two fake juice manufacturing units on Lahore Estate Road and imposed hefty fines over adulteration.

The authority also imposed hefty fines besides disposing of 5,737 litres of adulterated beverages of different flavours including pomegranate, apple, peach, guava, mango and pineapple during two different raids.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority took action against the juice manufacturing units after proven contamination of untraceable chemicals and substandard ingredients in juices. He said that food business operators also failed to meet the food safety standards and hygiene issues of the PFA act.

He further said that the use of substandard ingredients in drinks leads to lung and kidney infections. He said that the utmost priority of PFA was to ensure the provision of healthy, safe and standard food at the doorstep of people during Ramadan. Citizens can complain regarding violation of food safety issues, adulteration mafia and unhygienic food points on the 1223 helpline number of PFA, he added.

